National Bankshares Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.81.

TA stock opened at C$12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.47.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

