National Bankshares Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$56.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$65.00 price objective (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.58.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,104.54. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

