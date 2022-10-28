Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $119,406.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

