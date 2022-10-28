Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $26.84.

Insider Activity

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.



