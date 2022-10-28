Mvm Partners Llp Sells 9,156 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,867,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,980,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of FNA stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

