Morgan Stanley Trims Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Target Price to €28.00

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMFPF. Oddo Bhf raised Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Amplifon Price Performance

AMFPF remained flat at $25.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

