Morgan Stanley Trims Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Target Price to €119.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €131.00 ($133.67) to €119.00 ($121.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
OTC ANYYY opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.79.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
