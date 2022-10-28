Morgan Stanley Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

