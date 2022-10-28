Morgan Stanley Boosts Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Price Target to SEK 19

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 17 to SEK 19 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sinch AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF opened at 1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 2.37 and its 200-day moving average is 3.66. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 1.75 and a 1 year high of 22.24.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

