Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

