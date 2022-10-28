Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Up 2.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.70. 425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

Molson Coors Brewing Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

