Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.57.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $144.11 on Monday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,048 shares of company stock worth $81,247,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.