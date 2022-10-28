MKM Partners Cuts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $51.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

