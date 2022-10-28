Mizuho Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.
Antero Resources Price Performance
NYSE:AR opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80.
Insider Transactions at Antero Resources
In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.