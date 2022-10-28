Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT Lowered to $31.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.69 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $611.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

