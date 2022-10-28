MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

