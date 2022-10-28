Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.39.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.56 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $164.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Match Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Match Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Match Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

