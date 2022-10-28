Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently:

10/27/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 25,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 55.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

