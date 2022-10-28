Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Buys $43,360.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

