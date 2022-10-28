Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.60 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

MANH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

