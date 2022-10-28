MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,165 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

