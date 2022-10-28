MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $228,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,810. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

