MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.50. 14,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

