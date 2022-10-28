Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LXFR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 422.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 22.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

