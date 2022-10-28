Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $413.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $413.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average is $310.61.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

