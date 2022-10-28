Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $50.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,621,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,429,403. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flywire by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

