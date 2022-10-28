London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($120.83) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,384.29 ($113.39).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,574 ($91.52) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4,506.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,803.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,708.62.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

