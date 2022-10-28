Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 9,433,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 2,054,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers platform products, which includes Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; GeoProtect, which allows brands, agencies, and suppliers to check the validity of location based derived audience segments; and data and insights platform that provides access to location data points.

