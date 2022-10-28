LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 28.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

