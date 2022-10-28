Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.35. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$14.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

