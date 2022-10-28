Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 7.1%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 11,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Rating)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.