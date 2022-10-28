Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 270 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 315 to CHF 270 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KHNGY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 86.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.