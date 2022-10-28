KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,085. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

