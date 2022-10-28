KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. 65,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

