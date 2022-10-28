KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Down 75.3% in October

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 14,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $243,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Further Reading

