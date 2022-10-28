Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 362,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,361. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

