Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.89. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 30,093 shares trading hands.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 182.30% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

