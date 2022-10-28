Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.89. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 30,093 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 182.30% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
