Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-$4.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.62-4.68 EPS.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:KRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 861,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.
Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.