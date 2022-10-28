Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-$4.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.62-4.68 EPS.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 861,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

