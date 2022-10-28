Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the September 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Trading Up 0.3 %

Kenon Company Profile

Shares of NYSE KEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Kenon has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.