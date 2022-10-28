Kellogg Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

