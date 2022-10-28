Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KAO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 395,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
About KAO
Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.
