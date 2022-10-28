Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of JUMSF opened at $19.24 on Monday. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

