JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €5.60

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.20 on Monday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

