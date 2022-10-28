Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.31 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $89.31 million and approximately $48,855.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.44470825 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $83,362.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

