Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 574 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.36) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

