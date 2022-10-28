J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 106,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,118. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.