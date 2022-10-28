iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,504. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $398.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

