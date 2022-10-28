iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,070.8% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.8% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,066,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,935,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 547,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,794,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.