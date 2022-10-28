IOTA Trading Up 3.3% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $703.02 million and $12.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019482 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
