Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 114.2% in October

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS IKTSF traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

